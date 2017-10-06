Carole J. Phillips, 80, of Burlington, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living Center in Union Grove. Carole was born Aug. 23, 1937, to Clair and Frances (nee Spry) Pritchard in Chicago. She grew up and attended schools in Chicago. On June 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to Robert M. Phillips. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington where they raised their family.

Carole and Robert owned and operated Eastside Distributors, an Amway Business and manufacturer of Pom Poms and fuzzy dice for roller rinks. Carole also had worked at Wal-Mart in customer service. She was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church and the Burlington Homemakers. She was very active in her daughters’ lives, serving as Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and supporting them in their extracurricular activities. Carole, as a young girl, helped raise her brother Ken. She was a very compassionate person in all she did.

Carole enjoyed sewing and working on crafts, but more than anything she loved taking care of her family, including her mother-in-law. They meant the world to her.

Carole is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Tom) Janke, Linda (Randy) Schroeder, Debra (Mike) French, Nancy Belau, Barbara (Gye) An and Katherine (Andy) Dorn, 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by a brother, Ken; brothers–in-law, Richard and Ben; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons-in-law, a granddaughter, six sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

Memorial Service will take place on Saturday Oct. 14, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Burlington United Methodist Church. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday Oct. 14 at the church from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m..

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sherman and the staff at Timber Oaks, Pastor Insor and the staff at Allay Hospice, for all their care and compassion.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

