Joyce M. Schnieder, 97, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Arbor View.

Joyce was born on Sept. 20, 1920, in London, England to James and Mabel (nee Lewis) Griffin. She attended Kensington Ave. Elementary School. She went to work at the age of 14 to be an apprentice dressmaker. She advanced to being a dressmaker at the age of 18 and at age 21 she was called to do sewing for the war, including making parts for tanks and airplanes during World War II.

Joyce met her future husband, Harold Schneider, at a tea dance in Covent Garden that was being held for American Soldiers. It was there that she fell in love with Harold and they were married on Jan. 22, 1944, at St. Barnabus Church in London. She lived with her parents while Harold completed his service with the Military Police. She then took the ship, Queen Elizabeth, along with other war brides and wounded soldiers to begin her life in the United States. They landed in Boston, took a train to Chicago and then another train to Racine, where she was met by her loving husband’s family, whom she had never met. She lived in Dover until the war was over and Harold returned home. In December of 1949, they bought a farm in Rochester where they raised their three children.

Joyce was a member of Rochester First Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved sewing, reading and flowers, and in her younger years she made clothes for the Royals. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Tomahawk and loved hot tea.

She is survived by her children, Rick (RoseAnn) Schneider and Lynette (Dan)Vrchota; grandchildren, Danyel (Dan) Hayes, Nicole Ensign, Brandon (Hayley Lincoln) Vrchota, Eric (Amy) Schneider, Heidi (Erik) Litviak and Reid (Jennifer Seidemann) Schneider; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Abbey Hayes, Kaylyn and Kaydan Ensign, Gavin and Jorie Schneider, Mak Litviak and one on the way; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold on Sept. 25, 2000; daughter, Linda Schneider, and sister, Jean Titmuss.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Rochester First Congregational Church or Love, Inc.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor View, especially the CNAs, and Allay Hospice, especially Deb and Megan, for their love, care and support.

Services for Joyce will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

