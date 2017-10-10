Nephi Daniel Burge, 37, of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Petoskey, Mich. on Sept. 9, 1980, to Dennis and Debbra (nee Sheppard) Burge. He lived in Petoskey until the age of four when the family moved to Burlington.

Even though Nephi suffered many physical disabilities, he was very intelligent and perceptive of his family and the matters taking place. He had such a strong, empathetic spirit and seemed to understand each individual personally.

Nephi is survived by his parents, Debbra and Daniel Burge-Long; grandpa, Andy Tennessen; and siblings, Jeremiah Burge, Rachel Boedecker and Luke Weber; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Ray Burge; grandparents, Mary Louise Sheppard-Tennessen, Donald E. Shepperd and Donald Burge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make-a- Wish Foundation.

The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who showed their love for Nephi.

Graveside services will be held for Nephi on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at noon at Hudson Cemetery with Elder Andy Tennessen officiating.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

