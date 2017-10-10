Bernard W. “Barney” Anderson, 89, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Barney was born in Milwaukee on Feb, 20, 1928, to Roy and Mary (nee Wrenn) Anderson. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated from St. Francis High School. Following high school he joined the Coast Guard where he served with the Pacific and Panama Canal Patrol during World War II.

Barney worked for PPG Industries in Oak Creek as a foreman. He belonged to St. John’s Cathedral in Milwaukee and was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved playing trivia games and had a great sense of Irish humor. He was a wonderful dad to all of his kids and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Kimberly) Anderson, Mary Leonard, Micki Gebel, Michael (Carol) Anderson, David (Jackie) Anderson, Dianne (Paul) Owens-Elliot, and John Anderson; grandchildren, Jessica Anderson, Justin Anderson, Tonya Anderson, Nathan Leonard, Tara Leonard, Melissa Goldbeck, Micah Gebel, Rachel Gebel, Christi Anderson, Mikey Anderson, Shawn Owens, Joshua Owens, Jesse Anderson, Jon Anderson, Grace Anderson and Ryan Satter; great grandchildren, Anderson Timmons, Braeden Arnold, Brielle Arnold, Riley Satter, Blake Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Trenton Anderson-Selburg, Mckayla Anderson and Johanna Anderson. He is further survived by his brother, Donald Anderson and his ex-wife, Areta DeVries. Barney was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annie Anderson; brother, Leroy “Hunk” Anderson and sister, Mary Anne Kirchner.

A special thank you to Jeremy, Julius, Chuka and the staff with Aurora Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Barney.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

