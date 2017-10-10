Steven F. Giebel, 62, of Manitowoc was born to Eternal Life on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Steven was married to the love of his life Susan (nee Schwai) on Sept. 25, 1976. He deeply loved his children Mark (Kimberly) Giebel, Carrie (Daniel) Reif, and Kimmarie Giebel and cherished his grandchildren, Andrew, Steven, and Little Angel on the way.

Steven was a man of great faith. His passion for life, spent with family and friends, was inspiring. He enjoyed God’s presence while hunting, fishing, and being in the great outdoors. He loved music and singing with the church choir and Clipper City Chordsmen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Freddie Giebel; and parents-in-law, LuAnn and Joseph Schwai. He is survived and preceded in death by many loved ones including sisters, brothers, siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton, with Fr. Dan Felton and Fr. Dave Beaudry. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the family for needs and wishes.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

