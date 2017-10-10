By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Jordan Brekke at No. 4 singles and Emelie Allen and Olivia Cammers at No. 3 doubles each won titles and led the Waterford Union High School girls tennis team to a second-place finish Sept. 27 in the Racine County Invitational.

The Wolverines played Oct. 3 in a WIAA Division 1 subsectional meet at Mukwonago High School. Those who advanced played Wednesday in a sectional meet at Pleasant Valley Tennis Club in Cedarburg for an opportunity to advance to the state tournament.

Brekke beat Union Grove’s Jillian Reiter 6-0, 6-2 in the title match at No. 4 singles. Brekke beat Burlington’s Kate Zott 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals and opened with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Izzy Cartagena of Racine St. Catherine’s.

Allen and Cammers beat Union Grove’s Maddy Hansen and Brooke Weis for the crown at No. 3 doubles. Hansen and Weis won the first set 7-5 before Allen and Cammers won the second set 6-4 and third set 10-8.

At No. 3 singles, Waterford’s Whitney Beaston finished second. Beaston lost in three sets to Racine Horlick’s Jenelle Schell in the title match.

Beaston won the first set 6-1 before Schell won the second 6-4 and third set 10-7.

Miranda Vescio at No. 2 singles and Nyah Kohler and Dana Bansemer at No. 2 doubles each finished fourth.

Vescio lost 6-1, 6-2 in the third-place match to St. Catherine’s Katie Smith. Kohler and Bansemer lost 6-1, 6-2 to Hailey Stoltenberg and Macy Fallico of Wind Point’s The Prairie School in the title match at No. 2 doubles.

Jenna Heinze and Tatum Burazin beat Racine Case’s Blanca Burch and Tijana Nedeljkovic 6-2, 6-2 in the fifth-place match at No. 1 doubles.

Hannah Durand lost to Prairie’s Camille Cruise 6-3, 6-2 in the fifth-place match at No.1 singles.

Union Grove won the team title. Prairie finished third, St. Catherine’s fourth and Burlington fifth. Racine Horlick finished sixth, Case seventh and Park eighth.

