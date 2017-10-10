Burlington hosts Wilmot tonight in SLC tournament

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

And Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

On Tuesday night in Burlington, the Wolverines exacted some sweet revenge in the opening round of the Southern Lakes Conference tournament.

Waterford (2-11, 2-5 SLC) scored two second half goals to shut down the Demons, 2-0.

The Wolverines got goals in the 57th and 86th minutes.

Coach Dan Prailes said the team played its best match of the season Sept. 28 in a 2-1 Southern Lakes Conference loss at home against Westosha Central.

Waterford played Kenosha Bradford Thursday at home, and plays Racine Park Saturday, at home in non-conference matches.

Coach Dan Prailes said the Wolverines led Central (3-7-1, 2-4 SLC) 1-0 at halftime after Alex Wollmer scored off a corner kick.

The Falcons scored on a corner kick with 60 minutes elapsed and got the game winner in the 86th minute.

“The boys played their best game as a team, showing lots of heart and determination,” Prailes said.

Waterford lost 9-1 Sept. 30 at home in a non-conference match against Kenosha Tremper (11-4-1).

The Wolverines lost 7-1 Sept. 26 in a SLC match at Union Grove (14-2-1, 5-2 SLC). The Broncos are ranked eighth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

