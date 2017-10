Burlington High School student Haley Walesa chases Riley Nelson with a demon trident during Friday’s pep assembly in the school gym. The assembly capped a week of spirit-building activities and featured the crowing of this year’s homecoming king and queen, Shandon Walton and MaKenzie Swantz. See Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press for more photos from the assembly. (Photo by Dwight Beuthling)

