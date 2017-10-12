Burlington’s new festival now slated for Oct. 21

The City of Burlington’s first Autumn Festival has been postponed a week by the threat of rainy weather on Saturday.

The festival will now be held on Oct. 21.

The event, which runs from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square in downtown Burlington, features live music, children’s activities, an apple pie auction and a barbecue rib dinner.

In addition to food, music and activities, the Autumn Festival will serve as a fundraiser for the Tri-County Fire and Rescue Training Center.

Here’s a look at some of the planned activities:

The Twin Rivers Band will perform throughout the afternoon;

The Burlington Public Library will sponsor children’s activities including a straw bale maze;

The Burlington Lions Club will serve beer and other beverages;

There will be an apple pie auction featuring pies made by wives of local firefighters;

Rochester Fire Department will sell hot dogs;

Wilson’s Farm Meats will prepare a barbecue rib dinner featuring sides provided by Gooseberries and Richter’s Marketplace. The cost of a meal consisting of three ribs and two sides is $9.

Organizers will also provide drive-up service for the dinner. Those who wish to take advantage of this service should drive to the southwest side of the park on Perkins Boulevard.

There will be several vendors at the festival, including Brightonwoods Orchard selling apples and a display featuring items emblazoned with the “Burlington Strong” logo designed by Mark Johnson.

A story in the Oct. 12 Burlington Standard Press saying the festival will be held Saturday was printed before the event was postponed by officials.

