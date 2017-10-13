County executive announces award with 2018 budget

The City of Burlington’s top officials were honored Tuesday during Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave’s budget address for their leadership during the record flood that swamped the area in July.

Delagrave presented his inaugural Community Impact Award to the city’s brain trust of Mayor Jeannie Hefty, City Administrator Carina Walters, Police Chief Mark Anderson, Fire Chief Alan Babe, Director of Administrative Services Megan Watkins and Finance Director Steve DeQuaker, during the address, which was delivered to the County Board.

“These six leaders symbolize the can-do attitude and strength of all the first responders, volunteers, and countless others who rose to the challenge and put others before themselves, helping the community truly be Burlington Strong,” Delagrave said in a copy of his speech released to news media.

“The torrential rains and unprecedented flooding in July caused people to lose their homes, their income, and their belongings. What they did not lose during that time was their heart and their faith,” he said, crediting the community’s leaders for keeping residents safe and fostering a can-do approach to the recovery effort.

Several of the city officials worked round the clock in the first several days following the flood. Their efforts to assist residents and secure sections of the city affected by the flood played a role in the fact there were no major injuries reported during the disaster. A citywide curfew was imposed in the first four days following the flood in an attempt to keep residents out of harm’s way, Hefty has said.

Tax rate declines in budget proposal

In his remarks, Delagrave said the tax levy to support the $151 million 2018 will be “virtually flat” in comparison to the 2017 levy and the resulting property tax rate will be lower.

“Where we can do more with less, we will,” Delagrave said. “This budget contains smart and responsible principles of financial management.

“In 2018, we are bonding just over $6.7 million in capital,” he added. “Our unrestricted reserves are at $9.9 million and we have a total reserve balance of $48 million. We continue to earn a strong AA1 bond rating.”

Delagrave also said he will propose a $100,000 Cultural and Community Service grant to the Burlington Community Pool Corporation to help with the construction and maintenance of the city’s new aquatic center, which is scheduled to open for the summer of 2018.

Among the other highlights of Delagrave’s address:

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling recently entered a contract to house up to 130 state prisoners in the Racine County Jail, which will raise more than $2.5 million annually;

The budget allocates $100,000 to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization for efforts to assist the county’s homeless;

The county will provide $750,000 to a revolving loan fund earmarked for economic development and will increase its contract with the Racine County Economic Development Corp. by $100,000.

“Foxconn would not be calling Racine County home without the leadership, drive, and dedication of RCEDC,” he said. “Their mission doesn’t end there, though. We want our existing Racine County companies to succeed as well.

