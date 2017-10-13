Park Meadow would feature homes, two-family condos

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Village of Waterford officials are in the first stages of approving a residential development near the intersection of highways 83 and 20.

The Village Board on Oct. 9 had a first reading of an ordinance that, as proposed, would rezone land on Buena Park Road, near the two highways, from a business district designation to another classification known as planned unit community development district.

The Park Meadow Planned Community Development District, as proposed, would encompass 43 single-family homes and 12 two-family condominium-style homes.

The single-family component is being referred to as Park Meadow Residents, and the two-family condominiums are being referred to as the Park Meadow Villas in planning documents.

The board this week had a first reading of the ordinance, and no formal action was taken. A second, and final, reading of the document will take place at an upcoming meeting.

Once the ordinance is in place, a number of other maneuvers – including a developer’s agreement – will have to be inked before any heavy lifting takes place.

