Grab-and-go program is popular at BHS

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

This school year, the Burlington Area School District has begun serving free breakfast to all students in every grade level.

Specifically, at Burlington High School, students have the option of receiving breakfast in the food line before school, or at a Grab-and-Go cart where they can quickly get food in between second and third periods.

Aramark, provides food service to the Burlington Area School District, also runs the breakfast program. Aramark staff stock the carts in the morning and wheel them out before the end of second period.

There are three Grab-and-Go carts placed around the high school where students grab two to three items, enter their pin number, and head off to class.

“Kids are taking advantage of the program,” said Principal Eric Burling. “A little bit of a nutrition boost in the mid-morning allows them to, hopefully, learn better when they’re not thinking about lunch coming up.”

At first the Grab-and-Go cart idea had been tested on the younger children at the elementary schools such as Dyer and Waller. Burling said the idea was well received at that level.

At the beginning of this school year the carts and food line served just fewer than 200 students. Now, however, nearly 500 students make use of the free breakfast almost every day.

Some of Burling’s initial concerns included tardiness for students who waited in line for food between classes, and littering in the hallways. But, he said, students manage to get to class on time and for the amount of student use, student littering is “minimal.”

The three carts around the high school provide students with fresh fruit, milk, orange juice, muffins, and various types of cereal bars.

Student athletes and students involved in other after-school programs also take advantage of the program. Burling said they utilize the Grab-and-Go carts in the morning so they can then have a snack after school hours.

The main student praise of the free breakfast is the accessibility and the ease of getting food in such a small amount of time.

“I don’t really have time to get (food) any other time,” said Burlington High School student Samantha Hammiller. “Right now, is the only time I have time.”

