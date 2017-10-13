Waterford senior lands in top 25

By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Aubrie Torhorst of the Waterford Union High School girls golf team capped her season with a top-25 finish at the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf Tournament.

The meet took place Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison. Torhorst shot an 85 on Monday and an 84 on Tuesday.

Milton’s Mia Seeman won state individual medalist honors with a two-day total of 145 in Division 1. Hartland Arrowhead won the Division 1 team title.

Torhorst advanced to state as an individual qualifier out of the Mukwonago Sectional, which was held Oct. 3 at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend. The top three individuals not part of one of the top two teams advance to state from sectional competition.

Torhorst shot an 83 at Edgewood – 37 on her first nine and 46 on her second nine.

Maddy Anderson finished at 92. Natalie Horn and Sophia Schoenfeld each carded 99s, and Ally Schauer finished at 118.

Waterford finished fourth at Edgewood, and missed advancing to state as a team. The Wolverines posted a score of 373.

Milton won the sectional title (335). Kettle Moraine finished second by a stroke at 336.

Union Grove came in third (356). Badger finished fifth (376), Mukwonago sixth (383) and Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker tied for seventh (395).

