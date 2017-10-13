By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Union Grove’s talented No. 1 doubles team of Nixie Grajera and Chloe Woods fell one match short of qualifying for state at the WIAA Division One Sectional at Racine Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Grajera and Woods were upended by Sam Ramsey and Gabby Majinski of New Berlin Eisenhower in the championship match. Grajera and Woods finished 8-2 overall this season.

“I know Chloe and Nixie were very disappointed in not qualifying, but when you have records like they did, you know you’ve had a good season,” Brannen said. “Eisenhower is really good team that is seeded at state.”

At two doubles, meanwhile, Karissa Franceschina and Kaitlin Krause finished fourth after falling to Lauren Mossman and Caitlyn Dolan of Kenosha Tremper. The Broncos’ talented duo finished the season with a 19-4 record.

“We were one match from going to state, but fell just short,” Union Grove coach Mike Brannen said. “Our doubles teams led the way for us and when you have records like both of our sectional qualifying teams, you are going to have a good year.”

The Broncos’ two doubles teams got to sectionals after an impressive effort at the WIAA Division Girls Tennis Subsectional Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Racine Park.

Grajera and Woods and Franceschina and Krause helped the Broncos finish tied for fourth with Wilmot with 14 points at the subsectional, eight points behind winner Westosha Central.

Grajera and Woods punched their ticket to sectionals after thumping Wilmot 6-0, 6-0. Franceschina and Krause also advanced after knocking off Westosha Central 6-3, 6-4.

“Karissa and Kaitlin had a very good day winning two matches, including a big win over Westosha Central,” Brannen said.

Despite not having a state qualifier this season, Brannen sees plenty of potential in his young team for next year. The Broncos return all but two players next season, but will be tasked with replacing Grajera and Franceschina.

“Our young team had to do a lot of growing and learning how to play together,” Brannen said. “It took a while as a coach to find the right combinations, but it worked out really well and we finished right we should have been.”

