By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

It was a day of seconds that worked out well for the Waterford Union High School cross country team Oct. 6 in their own Wolverine Invite at Waterford High School.

The Wolverines compete Saturday at Lake Geneva Badger High School in the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Meet.

At the Wolverines Invite, Josh Butscher and Kelsey Radobicky each finished their races in second place, and led their teams to second-place finishes overall.

Butsher’s time of 16:18 is the second-fastest five-kilometer in school history.

“Josh knew, going into this race, that he would have plenty of competition, and he didn’t back down,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “Ian Marino also had a solid race as well, running an all-time best. Our pack that followed was tight – all within four seconds.”

Ian Marino finished ninth (17:03). Sean Pritchard finished 15th (17:20), Adam Schubring 16th (17:22) and Ian Williams 17th (17:34).

Radobicky finished the five-kilometer race second in 19:16, and posted a school record.

“Haleigh also ran an excellent race – 19:48 and an all-time best,” Schreiebr said. “Jayda’s eighth-place finish was a game changer.”

Haleigh Reindl finished fifth. Jayda Obluck finished eighth (20:29) after racing on the junior varsity just three weeks ago.

Lexi Neubauer finished 22nd (21:35) and Alyssa Rohner came in 27th (21:52).

Waterford’s boys team finished with 59 points, and the girls scored 64. Germantown won both the boys and girls team titles.

