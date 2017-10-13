Ladies gear up for Saturday’s conference tournament

The Union Grove girls volleyball team had one of its best weeks of the season last week.

After knocking off Elkhorn 3-0 Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Broncos had a strong showing at the Falcon Invitational, finishing third overall Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Grove knocked off Appleton North (25-23, 26-24) and Kenosha Tremper (25-18, 25-22) to win its pool and advance to the Gold Bracket.

The Broncos then fell to Waukesha Catholic Memorial (25-21, 25-19) and East Troy (25-17, 25-19) to finish third.

Olivia Dir finished with 44 kills and 26 digs, while Karlee Lois had 58 digs and 80 assists. Kelsey Henderson (43 digs, 15 assists), Allison Lentz (23 digs), Becca Borowski (32 digs, 23 kills), and Taylor Clark (19 kills) rounded out the Bronco leaders.

The same cast of Broncos led the way to victory against the Elks, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10. Clark had 8 kills and five blocks, while Lois added 25 assists.

Union Grove looks to continue its improved play Saturday when it travels to Elkhorn to participate in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament.

Runners zoom in Waterford

Battling a strong field, the Union Grove cross country teams had a strong showing at the Wolverine Invitational at Waterford High School Friday, Oct. 5.

The Bronco boys (158.7) finished sixth out of 10 teams, while the Bronco girls finished eighth (192.9).

Germantown won both the girls and the boys races.

The Union Grove boys, meanwhile, were led by team anchor Kevin Hall, who finished eighth overall with a time of 17:01.83. Other Bronco finishers included Nathan Voge (17:57.44), Marcus Johnson (18:35.72), Hunter Reich (18:46.06), Tommy Bretl (18:52.19), Eric Dean (18:59.01), and Luke Bowers (19:17.74).

On the girls side, Abby Martin paced the Broncos with a fourth-place time of 19:45.83. Other Broncos finishers included Riley Calouette (21:40.52), Shannon Mulligan (22:34.28), Megan Mulligan (24:26.05), Terra McMahon (25:57.33), and Madylin Lorey (27:05.51).

Union Grove looks to have another strong showing tomorrow when it participates in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament at Lake Geneva Badger.

