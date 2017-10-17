Move would result in the loss of 5.5 local dispatching jobs

The City of Burlington Common Council on Tuesday evening will consider approving a contract to join the Racine County Communications Center for dispatching of local police, fire and rescue services.

The matter is on the agendas of both the Committee of the Whole, which begins at 6:30 p.m., and the Common Council, which immediately follows.

Both meetings will be held in the council chambers at the city police station, 224 E. Jefferson St.

The Common Council decided late last month to explore a contract with the county Communications Center after learning about the potential savings presented by the joint dispatch center, which serves all of the county’s other municipalities and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

The flood of mid July, which destroyed the emergency dispatching equipment stored on the lower level of the police station, forced city officials to consider future options, which include purchasing new equipment and restoring full dispatching services to the city; joining the county Communications Center for all dispatching; or establishing a hybrid of city dispatching for police and county dispatching for other emergency services.

Restoring full city dispatch service, however, is a costly proposition when compared to joining the joint county service.

If the city decides to resume full dispatching services, officials estimate a six-year cost, including acquisition of new equipment and start-up fees, could total $3.6 million.

However, if the city relinquishes all dispatch duties to Racine County, Burlington could save about $1 million through six years and $2.7 million in 12 years.

The hybrid of county-city dispatching was the most costly option at nearly $4 million through six years and more than $8 million in 12 years.

Although the city could save money, the point of contention relates to the loss of five full-time dispatchers and in turn, could force the city to close the police department lobby after hours.

Police Chief Mark Anderson, also a former dispatcher, said the decision weighs heavily on him.

“This has been a very hard and difficult proposition to contemplate,” Anderson said at a recent meeting, noting he has known some dispatchers for at least two decades.

Challenges loom

If the Common Council decides to move forward with Racine County Communications Center, the city is faced with addressing other challenges, including how to staff the municipal lockup facility, and finding staff to complete clerical duties.

To offset the potential loss of dispatchers, the city could hire a police clerk, which Burlington does not have.

Anderson said the police station could remain open 24/7, allowing residents access to the vestibule and lobby to safety if an emergency occurs.

A contract with the county would result in the loss of 5.5 dispatching jobs. However, under the proposed contract, the county could consider hiring some of those displaced workers as needed to meet additional demand.

