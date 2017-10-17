Doubles squads enjoyed strong seasons

By Mike Ramczyk

With elite state competition at the WIAA Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional, it was going to be a steep uphill climb for anyone from the Burlington tennis squad to advance to the state tournament.

No. 1 doubles team Grace Boyle and May Jagodzinski needed to knock off a state-ranked team in Watertown, and the No. 2 doubles team of Adrianna Castillo and Josie Klein pretty much needed to run the table by winning the sectional.

While neither team picked up a victory and missed out on state, head coach Rose Dolatowski is pleased knowing her girls played their best tennis at the most needed time.

“We finished playing our best doubles of the season,” Dolatowski said Tuesday. “We just missed out on a state special qualifier. I’m very pleased, we ended on a positive note.”

Jagodzinski and Boyle fell, 6-3, 6-3, to Watertown’s Bayer and Koepp, who took second in the sectional.

The Demons’ top doubles squad finished the season with an 11-4 record.

Bayer and Koepp are ranked in the top 16 at this weekend’s state tennis tournament.

“May and Grace played a great match, unfortunately they ran into a really good team,” Dolatowski said.

Castillo and Klein ended up 17-6 after two losses.

In the first match, Monona Grove’s Lidwall and Paulsen won, 6-0, 6-0.

But it was the second match where the Burlington duo shined, gaining a bit of redemption from a 6-0, 6-1 loss earlier in the season to Lake Geneva Badger’s Ava Anderson and Lily Ripkey.

This time, Anderson and Ripkey won the first set, 6-2, but they needed a 7-6 (5) tiebreaker in the second set to hold off Burlington’s much-improved tandem.

“Adrianna and Josie were very good,” Dolatowski said. “They played so much better than the first game.”

