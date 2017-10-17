Paula Jo Hamric, 61, of Vernon (Big Bend), passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11, 2017, after a tenacious battle with MS. Paula was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Aberdeen, S.D. to Paul and Eunice (nee. Tucker) Sanders. Paula’s early life was spent in the Waterford- Burlington area and she graduated from Waterford Union High School. In the mid 1970s Paula was awarded the title of Snow Queen and rode on a float in a Waterford parade. It was also during this time that started her collection of birdhouses and elephants, with the trunk pointing up, because it’s said to bring good luck. For 15 years she worked at Foster Forbes in Burlington and it was known to all that she had a great sense of humor. Paula met the love of her life, John Hamric, and they were married on Oct. 6, 1990, in Burlington where they resided before moving to Big Bend and later to Vernon where they have been for the past 17 years. Paula loved to take care of her flowers and planters in her yard. One of her true passions was going to Goodwill and rummage sales to “find a lot of neat junk”. Most importantly was the love she had for her family, friends and all animals.

Paula is survived by her loving husband, John; mother-in-law, Janet; sister, Brenda (Michael) Schulz; brothers, Thomas and Gary (Julia); sisters-in-law, Pam Sanders and Kim (Randy) Wessinger; nieces, Anne and Kristin Sanders, Addie and Emilee Schulz; great-niece, Maddie and great-nephews, Ryan, Carter and Trent.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Duane; nephew, Brennan Sanders; and father-in-law: John M. Hamric.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, from 9-10:45 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Paula’s family suggests memorials be made to the family to be distributed according to Paula’s wishes.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

