Co-op captures title behind relays

By Mike Ramczyk

LAKE GENEVA – This decade has mostly belonged to the Lake Geneva co-op swim team, which included athletes from Badger, Wilmot and Westosha Central.

But this season, a new co-op is taking over, and Tuesday night it was fitting the Burlington Co-op squad had to beat the champs to be the champs, even if it was in their own backyard.

In a tightly-contested dual at Lake Geneva Badger High School, the Burlington Demons won two relays and four individual events to stave off the mighty Badgers, 91-79, thus clinching the Southern Lakes Conference championship with an undefeated dual record.

Badger got multiple victories from Claire Koeppel in the 500 and 200 freestyles, and Lauren O’Brien and Grace Gillingham added wins, but the Demons took two of three relays to help make up the difference.

The 200 medley relay of Morgan Dietzel, Madison Traughber, Elise Piper and Morgan Traughber won in 1:59.95, while Brianna Smith, Dietzel and the Traughbers won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.21. The 200 medley relay victory was only by .13 seconds.

While all individual events garner six points for a win, the relays give a team eight points, so the Demons’ relay advantage put them over the top.

Dietzel, Smith, Madison and Morgan Traughber each won an event, as Smith edged Badger’s O’Brien, 59.26 to 59.39, in the 100 freestyle.

It’s clear Badger, who lost to Burlington in the SLC relays at Badger High School to open the season, has cleared the gap on the Demons, but Burlington’s depth once again pulled through.

Burlington’s team consists of swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central high schools.

Burlington travels to the Racine Case Invite Saturday.

Burlington 91, Lake Geneva Badger 79

– Demons finish SLC season undefeated



Burlington winners – 200 medley relay: Morgan Dietzel, Madison Traughber, Elise Piper, Morgan Traughber, 1:59.95. 200 IM: Madison Traughber, 2:20.31. 100 butterfly: Morgan Traughber, 1:04.30. 100 freestyle: Brianna Smith, 59.26. 200 free relay: Smith, Dietzel, Mad. Traughber, Mor. Traughber, 1:47.21. 100 backstroke: Dietzel, 1:03.22.

