Move to consortium will eliminate jobs of five dispatchers

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The City of Burlington Common Council voted Tuesday to join Racine County’s consolidated dispatching consortium – a move that could save nearly $3 million over the next 12 years by eliminating the jobs of five full-time dispatchers.

The contract is effective upon ratification by five other municipalities, including the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Caledonia along with the City of Racine and the Racine County Board.

If the five municipalities agree to the contract in their November meetings, the City of Burlington could join the Racine County Communications Center as soon as Jan. 1, 2018.

“Other municipalities have to also vote upon and agree to allow us to enter into the system,” said Burlington City Attorney John Bjelajac, who noted there have been minimal changes to the contact since it was developed in 2004.

If the other communities agree to the contract, Burlington’s police and fire chiefs will represent the city on the operations committee for the communications center.

Concerns expressed

With District 3 Alderman Tom Vos absent, the decision came on a 6-1 vote.

District 2 Alderman Ruth Dawidziak, the lone opponent of the contract, voiced concern about the future of 5.5 city dispatchers at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“What does that mean for our dispatchers? What is their timeline and what can they expect?” Dawidziak asked. “In fairness to them, can we give them an idea?”

Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters responded, stating if the board moves forward with joint dispatch, the Common Council would discuss the matter in a closed session next month.

For the full story on Tuesday’s decision, see Thursday print edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments