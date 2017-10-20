A Waterford woman who was arrested for drunken driving at about 6:50 p.m. Oct. 4 was apprehended a second time the same day after she ventured out for some food at Burger King, saying she didn’t “feel drunk anymore.”

The 47-year-old was apprehended after she and another woman were heard making vulgar statements to two teenage pedestrians in the area of Milwaukee and Division streets in Waterford at about 6:50 p.m. Oct. 4, according to police.

She was arrested for drunken driving and her passenger was arrested for disorderly conduct and on an outstanding warrant.

After being processed after her arrest, the driver was released to her father, who signed a form stating he was a responsible, sober party who would prevent the woman from driving for 12 hours from the time of her arrest.

At about 11:45 p.m., a different officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on East Main Street in Waterford. The driver was the same woman who had been arrested earlier, according to Waterford police.

She informed the officer that she knew she was not supposed to be driving, but she “wanted Burger King” and that she didn’t “feel drunk anymore,” police said.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, the woman asked for a ride home, because she “didn’t want to get arrested.” The woman was given standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed, and was again arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to police.

The Waterford Police Department reminds all drivers not to drink and drive, no matter the reason.

