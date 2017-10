Dressed in period costume Mary Ramstack (left) looks at Carol Knuth’s embroidery while Naomi Holthhaus watches her husband, Lyle Holthaus, playing his guitar. The group was part of the Half Point Historical Re-enactment at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove from October 13 to 15. (Photo by Toni Schneider)

