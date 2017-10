Patricia Petrando of Wind Lake passed away on Oct 14, 2017, in Castle Rock, Colo. She was born in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1944. Patricia was a loving mother to daughters LeeAnn Heiser and Beth Duenser. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Petrando.

Private family services are being held. Condolence donations are suggested to: Suncrest Hospice 777 E. Speer Blvd. Denver, CO 80203

