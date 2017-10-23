By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

The recent news Foxconn is laying roots in Mount Pleasant has elected officials in at least one neighboring township contemplating their future.

Town of Dover’s board briefly discussed the prospect of incorporating into a village at its monthly meeting Oct. 9 on the heels of the economic news that could change the characteristics of communities throughout Racine County in the years and decades ahead.

During the public comment portion of the agenda, several residents inquired if the Town Board should pursue incorporation into a village to prevent annexation from Mount Pleasant as that community grows from the ripple effects of Foxconn.

Former Town Board Chairman Tom Lembcke, who was in the audience at the meeting, said the town had pursued incorporation once before, but logistics did not work in Dover’s favor.

As a starting point, Supervisor Sam Stratton directed town staffers, including Clerk/Treasurer Camille Gerou, to look into the matter.

Stratton also suggested reaching out to the Wisconsin Towns Association. Dover holds membership to the organization, which serves as a resource and provides advocacy on issues facing townships across the state.

“We’ve talked to them on multiple occasions, and they’ve been very helpful in the past,” Stratton said.

For full coverage of last week’s Town Board meeting see the Oct. 20 edition of the Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments