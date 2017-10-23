Rose G. Kretschmer, 91, of New Munster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Arbor View.

Rose was born in New Munster on April 10, 1926, to John and Anna “Louise” (nee Epping) Kretschmer. She was a lifetime resident of the New Munster area. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and loved baking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Rose is survived by her siblings, Sister Martha Kretschmer, Edmund Kretschmer and Armella Rossmiller; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joseph (Veronica) Kretschmer, Arthur Kretschmer, Fr. Albert Kretschmer, Henry Kretschmer, Agnes (Clem) Kerkman, and Mary (Harold) Richter; sister-in-law, Louise Kretschmer; and brother-in-law, Harold Rossmiller.

The family asks that memorial contributions go to St. Alphonsus Church.

Mass of Christian Burial for Rose will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor View, Dr. Webber and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visitwww.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

