Butscher, Radobicky advance to state meet

Editor’s Note: On Saturday, Josh Butscher and Kelsey Radobicky finished in the top five at the Arrowhead Sectional and advanced to this weekend’s state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

Please check out Friday’s Waterford Post for the complete story.

By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The top five runners for the Waterford Union High School boys cross country team finished in top 10, and led the Wolverines to a special performance Oct. 14 in the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Meet at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

The Waterford boys repeated as Southern Lakes Conference champions, and the Waterford girls finished second behind Badger.

Waterford competes Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.

“Josh gave an excellent effort at defending his conference title, but simply got beat with an outstanding time by Badger’s Gustavo Gordillo,” Schreiber said of the effort by the Waterford boys. “After Josh, our pack was efficient and dominating – four runners within four seconds and six runners within 15 seconds.”

Butscher finished the five-kilometer race second overall in 16:44. Sean Pritchard finished fifth (17:20) and Ian Marino finished eighth (17:23).

Adam Schubring came in ninth (17:24) and Ian Williams finished 10th (17:24).

“I’m so happy for our seniors,” Schreiber said. “They were the heart and soul of our team this year and now have two conference titles to their names. They are an amazing group.”

For the Waterford girls, Kelsey Radobicky finished the five-kilometer race second in 19:30.

“Kelsey was strong, with a great effort and time on a slick, soft course,” Schreiber said. “She’s definitely peaking at the right time.”

Haleigh Reindl finished seventh (20:26) for Waterford. Jayda Obluck came in 14th (21:41), Alyssa Rohner finished 17th (21:57) and Lexi Neubauer came in 19th (22:04) to put all of the Wolverines’ scoring runners in the top 20.

“We were coming off of a great week of racing and practice,” Schreiber said. “At the end of the day, we got beat by a very good team. Badger’s front runners broke off our top girls, and their pack simply overwhelmed the field. They had five in the top 10.”

Badger won the girls conference title. Westosha Central finished third, Union Grove fourth, Elkhorn fifth, Wilmot sixth and Burlington seventh.

Badger finished second to Waterford in the boys meet. Wilmot finished third, Elkhorn fourth, Burlington fifth and Union Grove sixth. Westosha Central came in seventh and Delavan-Darien finished eighth.

At Arrowhead, the top two teams and the top five individuals who are not members of one of the top two teams advance to the Division 1 State Cross Country Championship, which is Oct. 28 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments