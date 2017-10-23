By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Having to battle physically-dominant Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger in consecutive weeks is tough way to end a season.

Although Union Grove didn’t yield the desired results, it certainly didn’t back down from the fight.

Union Grove (3-6, 2-5) trailed 21-7 at halftime before Badger’s physical running attack overwhelmed the Broncos with three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, en route to the 49-14 victory.

With the victory, Badger earns its second-consecutive outright Southern Lakes Conference title.

The Broncos, meanwhile, fell short of its quest of earning a playoff bid.

The Badgers got rolling in the first quarter with touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yards from Braden O’Laughlin and Will Keller respectively.

After Keller tacked on a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0, Bronco quarterback Alec Spang connected with senior Jake Pettit on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 21-7.

Pettit finished with four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in his final game for the Broncos.

The Badgers maintained a two-score lead into halftime before unleashing three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 42-7.

Pettit finally stopped the bleeding early in the fourth when Carson LaPointe hit Pettit on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-14.

But that was as close as the Broncos would get as Badger added one more late touchdown to seal the victory.

Now the Broncos head into the offseason tasked with coming up with a blueprint to return to the postseason in 2018.

