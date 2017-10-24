Peter Girolamo, 73, of Burlington, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington.

He was born Jan. 13, 1944, in St. Louis to Alex and Lena (nee Farace) Girolamo. He spent his early life in Collinsville, Ill., where he graduated from high school in 1961.

An Air Force veteran from 1961 to 1964, he was a graduate of Indiana Central University. He spent more than 35 years in book sales, both domestically and internationally, first for Western Publishing in Racine, where he rose to the position of vice-president of its Skillcraft division, then as vice president of sales at Publications International in Lincolnwood, Ill.

Peter lived in Burlington more than 40 years, where he served the Second District as a past alderman. He was a former officer of Ross-Wilcox American Legion Post 79. After retirement, he managed the Burlington Senior Center for several years and served in the TRIAD advocacy group for county residents.

Peter is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan (nee Stanek); daughter, Siobhan (Mark) Chestnut of Kenosha; daughter, Marianna of Bay View; and son, Peter of Caledonia; grandchildren, Madison (Joseph) Kiser, Jack Chestnut, Christian Girolamo and Sawyer Girolamo; plus special family, Caryn Olson and children, Madalyn, Tucker and Brekken and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; brother, Joseph; in-laws, George & Susan Stanek and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the American HeartAssociation.

Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Carlos Zapata officiating. At Peter’s request, no visitation will be held. Burial will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

