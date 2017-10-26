By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

The entire region belongs to the girls Catholic Central volleyball team.

With a win against Argyle on Saturday, Oct. 21 in three straight sets, the Lady Toppers became regional champions.

Freshmen Sammie Seib and Grace Antlfinger continued to play well beyond their years and led Catholic Central to the victory, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21.

Seib finished with 11 kills and 12 digs. Antlfinger added 12 digs and four aces.

“Argyle was a good team. They had a few players that were effective for them,” said head coach Bailey Racky.

To get to regionals, Catholic Central first had to get through Abundant Life / St. Ambrose Academy on Thursday, Oct. 19, 25-11, 25-6, 25-18.

Junior Grace Spiegelhoff and Seib were key players in those matchups.

Now, the focus is on their next opponent – top-seeded Randolph.

That sectional semifinal match is Thursday, Oct. 26 at Monticello.

If the Lady Toppers can win, they’ll have a chance to compete for a trip to state at Saturday’s sectional final.

“We have seen them once already this year on our first play date of the year and lost,” said Coach Racky. “This was after Sammie Seib just injured her finger and was out for awhile, so we are ready for some redemption.”

While it feels great to be new regional champions, the team isn’t dwelling on it.

“It is awesome, but we do not want to be done yet. I do not think they will be truly satisfied unless we make it to state next week.”

Season ends for runners

The boys and girls Catholic Central cross country team finished its season at WIAA Division 3 Sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Country Lutheran High School.

Sophomore Sam Henderson turned in the best time out of the Topper boys at 18:57.

Junior Rachel Czerwinski had the best Topper girl time at 24:41.

“All athletes ended the season, giving their best effort on a difficult and challenging course. I was pleased with the overall season and appreciate the support given by the parents and staff at Catholic Central,” said head coach Rick Koceja.

“We will miss the leadership of our lone senior, John Pum, but the coaching staff looks forward to working with the returnees next season.”

comments