Pick up a copy of the Oct. 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for the following stories and features:

• Two aldermen discuss the factors that led to their decision to have the city drop local dispatching and join the Racine County Communications Center.

• Residents get a chance to learn about the Foxconn plans at an informational open house in Burlington.

• Merten’s Service in Burlington has been pumping gas since 1959. That ended Tuesday when the business shut off the pumps to focus on service and towing.

• The Burlington Area School District Board of Education will soon decide whether to charge non-profit groups for using school buildings.

• Burlington’s two Catholic grade schools move closer to a decision to consolidate operations.

• A local businessman buys winter wear for 110 local students, “so they can go out for recess.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments