Burlington’s 28th annual Spooky City is Saturday in downtown Burlington.
The day’s events include:
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Pumpkin decorating, coloring and face painting at Fox River State Bank
- 10:30 a.m. – Costume Parade beginning at Wehmhoff Park
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Free hayrides beginning at McDonalds
- 11 a.m. to noon – Trick or treating with over 40 downtown businesses handing out treats to costumed children
- 11 a.m. to noon – Nickey Flynn comedy show on Pine Street
- 11 a.m. to noon – Truly Remarkable Loon comedy juggling show on Chestnut Street
- 12:30 Free showing of “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” movie at Plaza Theater
