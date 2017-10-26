Costumed children and their parents parade through downtown Burlington during a previous Spooky City event. The 2017 event is scheduled for Saturday.

     Burlington’s 28th annual Spooky City is Saturday in downtown Burlington.

The day’s events include:

  • 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Pumpkin decorating, coloring and face painting at Fox River State Bank
  • 10:30 a.m. – Costume Parade beginning at Wehmhoff Park
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Free hayrides beginning at McDonalds
  • 11 a.m. to noon – Trick or treating with over 40 downtown businesses handing out treats to costumed children
  • 11 a.m. to noon – Nickey Flynn comedy show on Pine Street
  • 11 a.m. to noon – Truly Remarkable Loon comedy juggling show on Chestnut Street
  • 12:30 Free showing of “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” movie at Plaza Theater

