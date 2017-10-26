Local communities have scheduled the following Trick or Treat hours for the upcoming week:

Saturday, Oct. 28

  • Lyons 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

  • Rochester 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • Town of Burlington 6 to 8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Union Grove 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Dover 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Town of Yorkville 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

