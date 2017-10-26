Local communities have scheduled the following Trick or Treat hours for the upcoming week:
Saturday, Oct. 28
- Lyons 3 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
- Rochester 1 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Town of Burlington 6 to 8 p.m.
- City of Burlington 6 to 8 p.m.
- Village of Waterford 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Union Grove 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Town of Dover 6 to 8 p.m.
- Town of Yorkville 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
