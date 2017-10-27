By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

At least 125 people, including some local officials, learned more about Foxconn Technology Group’s plans to construct a 20-million square foot LCD screen manufacturing plant in the Village of Mount Pleasant during a meeting Tuesday at the Veterans Terrace in Burlington.

Racine County and Racine County Economic Development Corporation sponsored the information session, which was the third since Foxconn’s announcement on Oct. 4, when officials formally revealed plans to invest $10 billion into the facility located between highways KR and 11.

Sessions were previously held Oct. 11 at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, where about 200 people signed in, and the following day, 100 signed in at Memorial Hall in downtown Racine.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he believes the project could bolster the county’s overall equalized property value, which could benefit western Racine County communities.

For example, if a municipality experiences an increase in property value it helps reduce the tax burden on other communities in the county.

“If the city does better, the better they do, the less other municipalities have to do to make up for it,” said Delagrave, referring to potential property value increases in eastern municipalities, notably the City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant.

While there is hope for an increase in property values, others in attendance had some questions related to infrastructure improvements, which could affect the Town of Yorkville.

