By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

In the hopes of making as informed a decision as possible, Village of Waterford officials this week hit the pause button on a planned residential development near the intersection of highways 83 and 20.

In recent months, residential developer Bielinski Homes has approached the village with a plan calling for 43 single-family homes and 12 two-family condominium-style homes on land along Buena Park Road.

The 32-acre site has been referred to as the Park Meadow Planned Community Development District.

Fifteen years ago, Bielinski representatives indicated they had plans of transforming the land into a mixed-use commercial and residential area. Commercial developments, however, have not come to fruition in the time since.

The Village Board held a public hearing on Park Meadow at a meeting Oct. 23. Several residents and business owners weighed in on Bielinski’s plans before a crowd of about three-dozen people in the audience.

After deliberating briefly over the issue, board members agreed to table a second, and final, reading of an ordinance that would rezone the site and help bring Bielinski’s plans to fruition.

Based on the board’s motion, the ordinance will be taken up again on Dec. 11. An additional public hearing will precede the board’s review of the ordinance.

To read the full story — including comments from a former village trustee who said, “This is another over-promise, under-deliver from Bielinski.” — see the Oct. 27 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments