Jessica Schnick works on her pie with no hands during the pie-eating contest at the Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival at the Racine County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was part of the Great Pumpkin Chuckin’ Fest, sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Toni Schneider)

