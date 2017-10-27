Jane E. McCourt, 92, of Burlington, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Waterford Senior Living.

She was born in Kansasville, on Aug. 4, 1925, to Lawrence and Florence (nee Reuschlein) Daniels. She spent her early life in Kansasville where she attended grade school and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.

On June 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, James C. McCourt. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Jim preceded her in death on May 10, 2014.

Jane was the head cook of the St, Mary’s Lunch Program for many years. She was involved in the community serving as a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Lioness Club, the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and volunteering for various community events. Jane was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church; she sang with their Resurrection Choir and attended daily Mass. She enjoyed baking, traveling, her Bridge Clubs, walking, reading and crocheting afghans for her all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But more than anything, Jane loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a kind, gentle soul who had a smile for everyone, especially babies. She will be dearly missed.

Jane is survived by her children, Maureen “Moe” (Forrest) George of Burlington, Michael (Debi) McCourt of Sussex, Jim (Terri) McCourt of Shawnee, Kan., Margaret (Wil) Paulson of Burlington, Kathleen (Marvin) Daniels of Appleton and Tim (Barb) McCourt of Burlington; grandchildren, Mark Campbell, Eric Campbell, Kelsey (Matthew) Madges, Shannon (Jason) Grundel, Jamie (Molly) McCourt, Calin McCourt, Ryan McCourt, Billy (Sarah Ramsak) Paulson, Ben (Hanna) Paulson, Jonathan (Heather) Daniels, Andrew (Marika) Daniels, Thomas (Shelia) Daniels, Matthew (fiancé Maggie Kuski) Daniels, Michael Daniels, Nathan McCourt, Nolan McCourt, Nicole McCourt, Natalie McCourt, Neal McCourt, Noah McCourt, and Nora McCourt; great grandchildren, Zachary Campbell, Rebecca Campbell, Harper Madges, Michael Madges, Billy Paulson, Teagan Daniels, Lincoln Daniels, Levi Daniels, Logan Daniels, Jayden Grundel, Colin Grundel, Shea McCourt, Hazel Daniels and one on the way. She is further survived by a sister, Helen Miller of Waterford; brother, John “Jack” Daniels of Minneapolis; brother-in-law, Art McCourt of Lake Geneva; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Richard) McCarthy of Weston and Mary McCourt, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Bob (Jeanne) Daniels and Ruth (Ray) Kalbas, in-laws, Kay Daniels, Glenn Miller, Jack (Marilyn) McCourt, Rosemary (George) Granger, and great-granddaughter Lucky Colette McCourt.

Memorials for Jane may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary Grade School, Catholic Central, or Allay Home and Hospice, 325 N Corporate Dr. Suite 260, Brookfield, WI 53045.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Waterford Senior Living, Burlington Rescue Squad, staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Dr. Paul Webber and Allay Hospice, especially Deb Pedersen RN, for all their care and compassion.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said Sunday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

