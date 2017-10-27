Dennis George Acker, age 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. Dennis was born Oct. 16, 1952, to the late Ivan and Joanne (nee. Peplinski) Acker. After graduating from Waterford High School, Dennis worked as a telecommunications technician for 42 years with Southeast Telephone and TDS Communications in Waterford. On Aug. 2, 1975, he married Linda J. Lancaster. The couple proudly raised three children. Dennis and Linda attended Grace Church in Burlington. Dennis enjoyed camping, hiking, and spending time at his cabin in the Upper Peninsula. He also enjoyed working in his woodshop. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Beth (Shawn) Rummel of Honey Creek and her children, Aaron, Anna and Aliza; daughter, Amy (Jody) Wolf of Pensacola, Fla., and their son, Parker; son, Nathan (April) Acker of St. Louis, Mo., and their children Gavin, Gideon, Vivienne and one on the way. He is also survived by four sisters, Doreen Scasny, Diane (James) Schnell, Laura (Charles) Schlicting, and Sarah (Tim) Mitchell; stepmother: Verna Acker of Waterford, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Ron and Brian Acker.

Visitation will be held at Mealy Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with services starting at 5 p.m. A private burial will take place with family at Rochester Cemetery.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff who assisted along the way, along with family and friends for their show of support during this difficult time.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

