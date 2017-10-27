Wayne A. Koepke, 85, of Union Grove, passed away Oct. 24, 2017. He was born February 26, 1932 to Franklin and Irma (nee Pelchen) Koepke in Cold Spring. He was a proud Navy Veteran who served in Norfolk, Va., during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955.

Wayne married Laura Ryker on Oct. 22, 1955, and during their 62-year marriage, they raised three children together. He was a long time member and past trustee of the Union Grove Methodist Church. Wayne retired from Southern Wisconsin Center after 29 years of service. He was with the Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department for 29 years on the Rescue Squad and as an EMT, retiring as Fire Chief. Wayne was an active member of the American Legion Post 171, until recently serving on the funeral firing detail. Wayne was previously a member of the Whitewater American Legion and was an assistant Cub Scout Master in Whitewater. Wayne served the Union Grove Community on the Planning Commission and the Water and Wastewater Committee. He was a former member of the National Association of Power Engineers. His talents included woodworking. He made beautiful furniture, picture frames, many items that will be family keepsakes, and he even helped build his parents’ home. Wayne was always busy and spent many hours working in his yard and his garden.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Laura; his children, Debra (Pete) Reesman, Dan (Lary) Koepke, and Bill (Heidi) Koepke; grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Koepke, Donald (Brandon) Koepke, Amy Koepke, Abby Koepke, William (Jessica) Koepke, Angela (Geoff) Warmington, Jessica (Shane) Dehart and Melissa (fiancé Travis Josten) Koepke; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Jaelyn, Kyra, Kane, Ian, Rowen, and Riley; his sister, Shirley (Art) Meisner; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Carney (Judy) Ryker, Jarud Ryker and Jim Arnold.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Russell.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, from 3 to 4 p.m. Service will begin at 4 p.m. with full military honors to follow.

Well-wishers may visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments