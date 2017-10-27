By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team enjoyed a win fueled by the squad’s depth Oct. 21 in the Racine Invitational at Racine Case High School.

The Demons won the team title by more than 60 points despite not winning a single individual event or relay.

BC competes in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Saturday at Whitewater High School.

At Case High School, the Demons finished in the top five in every event except for one. Coach Denita Jones said the team did a great job, and credited the team title to the Demons’ depth.

Burlington Co-op is comprised of swimmers from Burlington, Catholic Central, Union Grove and Waterford high schools.

Madison Traughber finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.19) and Morgan Dietzel finished third (2:22.61). Dietzel finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.60) and Morgan Traughber finished fifth (1:03.73).

Brianna Smith, Dietzel, Morgan Traughber and Madison Traughber finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.74).

Jenna Hotvedt finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:33.75) and 200 freestyle (2:06.45).

Madison Traughber, Caroline Glazebrook, Dietzel and Morgan Traughber finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.13). The Demons B relay of Paige Betthauser, Emma Langley, Libby Slauson and Amanda Richards finished fifth (1:55.45).

Morgan Traugher finished third (1:04.18), Elise Piper fifth (1:06.97), Emma Langley sixth (1:07.82) and Libby Slauson seventh (1:08.70) in the 100 butterfly.

Brianna Smith finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (59.39) and 500 freestyle (5:47.48).

Madison Traughber finished third in the 10 breaststroke (1:14.40).

Hotvedt, Samantha Reesman, Piper and Smith finished fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.65).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments