Phyllis J. “Jeanie” Rothering, age 90, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at her home.

She was born in Burlington on Sept. 2, 1927, to Clement and Orpha (nee Sletten) Vos. Jean attended St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary High School.

On Sept. 4, 1948, at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Rothering. They lived in St. Paul, Minn., before moving back to Burlington where they raised their children. Jack preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2000.

Jean worked at the Meinhardt Bank in Burlington and Stott Briquet Co. in St. Paul. In 1990, she retired from Waller School after 25 years. She was a former Girl Scout leader at St. Mary Grade School and served on the St. Mary’s Grade School Board. She was the former President and member of the Burlington Education Secretaries Association. Jean enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, golfing, going on casino trips with her friends, and spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her children, Steve (Kathy) Rothering of Madison, Barb (Tim) Poser of Brookfield, Tim (Ann Marie Gardner) Rothering of Burlington, Noah “Tyger” (Mary Ann) Rothering of Richland Center, Ann (Neal) Richter of Appleton and Chris (Pam) Rothering of Mill Creek, Wash.; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Rita (Jack) Degen; sister-in-law, Margie (Herb) Uhen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Ellen Hozeska, and brothers-in-law, Jim Rothering and Dave Rothering.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held in Good Shepherd Chapel on Friday, Nov. 3 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Memorials in honor of Jean may be sent to Catholic Central High School or Kindred Hospice.

The Rothering family would like to thank the Oak Park Place staff and Kindred Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Jeanie loved all “the girls”. A special thank you to Aunt Rita and Uncle Jack, for their help in taking such good care of Mom.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

