By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Just one set away from a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectionals, the Union Grove girls volleyball dropped the final two sets and fell at Franklin, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 8-15 in a regional final thriller Saturday, Oct 21.

With the heart-breaking loss, Union Grove finishes the season with a 27-17 record.

Elimination, however, didn’t seem likely early in the match with senior stalwarts Becca Borowski and Taylor Clark helping the Broncos grab a 2-1 lead with a commanding 25-15 third set victory.

Borowski had 10 kills and 22 digs, while Taylor Clark had seven kills and two aces. Karlee Lois also had 39 assists and three blocks, Olivia Dir had 24 kills, and Kelsey Henderson chipped in 23 digs and five assists.

“Our girls took momentum early in the match,” Union Grove girls volleyball coach Anne Sireno said. “Our seniors Borowski and Clark demonstrated leadership on the court.”

The Grove, however, couldn’t close Franklin out as the Sabers won the fourth set 25-20 and then took the decisive fifth set to escape with the victory.

“We struggled defensively and unfortunately didn’t come out on top,” Sireno said.

The regional final showdown with Franklin was set up after Union Grove pasted Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 25-12, 25-18, 25-9 in a regional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 19.

Dir had 3 aces, 9 kills, and 4 digs, while Lois had 22 assists and 12 digs, and Clark had 3 aces, 4 kills, and 1 block. Borowski also had 2 aces, 9 kills, and 10 digs and Bella Kasuborski had 2 aces and 3 digs.

“We were aggressive at the serving line with 16 aces and at the net with 28 kills,” Sireno said.

comments