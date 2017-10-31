Current policy allows groups to use facilities without charge

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The full School Board is scheduled to decide next month whether local non-profit groups that have a reciprocal relationship with the Burlington Area School District will be charged to use school facilities for events and functions ranging from meetings to athletic practices.

A proposed policy change calling for such groups to be charged for using school facilities was discussed during Monday’s Policy Committee meeting.

Currently, the district does not require non-profits with a reciprocal agreement to pay for facility use.

But, a proposal was made by the Policy Committee in May to begin charging the non-profit groups for facility use, which includes “(1) organized youth/adult groups/non-BASD athletic teams, (2) college and universities, (3) city and town use, (4) fundraisers for school purposes (booster clubs, etc.), (5) BASD based civic groups/non-profit groups.”

Superintendent Peter Smet said he does not recommend the Policy Committee charge the non-profit groups.

Policy Committee member Susan Kessler echoed the superintendent’s sentiment, saying, “I don’t want them to be charged… especially people that are there with our youth. That’s just not right.”

However, other board members mentioned of cost associated with letting groups use the facilities without payment.

“If you look at other districts, (groups) are paying” said School Board member Kevin Bird. “The clubs are paying, the youth programs are paying.”

Board member Barry Schmaling said the school district is being “more and more pinched every year,” and asked if the district can afford not charging for use of school space.

A motion was made by Susan Kessler to not charge the non-profit groups with a reciprocal agreement, but did not go any further due to lack of a second.

The proposal to charge non-profit groups will be sent to the full board in November for a first reading.

See the Oct. 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for more from the BASD Policy Committee, including how it intends to handle complaints about fragrances and odors in district buildings.

