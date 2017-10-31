Volunteer Abigail Siok (left) helps fit Nelly Glashagel, 2, with a coat for the winter season during the Get Out and Play event held Oct. 19 at St. Mary Grade School in Burlington. The event, financed by local businessman Frank Cannella, outfitted 110 local children with winter gear. Cannella worked with United Way of Racine County and Love Inc. to provide the clothing to children of families who suffered losses during flooding in July. See the Oct. 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post or Westine Report for the full story. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

