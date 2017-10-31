By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The season came to an end for the Waterford Union High School girls volleyball team in a five-set, monster of a match against Cedarburg.

The Wolverines won the first set 25-16 and the Bulldogs won the second set 25-26. Waterford won the third set 25-17.

Cedarburg won the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth set 15-8 to win the match.

Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said the Wolverines, seeded fourth in their sectional bracket, suffered a tough loss against fifth-seeded Cedarburg.

“I thought our girls came to play, and left it all on the court,” Ingish said. “I was happy with how we started fast and took the first set convincingly. Cedarburg is a great team, though, and they came to battle.”

Ingish said the match consisted of incredible rallies and fantastic plays on both sides of the net, and said Mia and Mariah Grunze both did a fine job mixing their shots and played well on defense.

“Defensively, Gabi Ramczyk picked up some big digs, and she also led us in hitting percentage (.350),” Ingish said. “Ashley Hancock came up big, with five blocks, and put the pressure on their middle, which we knew was their biggest weapon.”

Against Cedarburg, Aspyn Krygiel tallied 53 assists and Mia Grunze finished with 26 kills. Mariah Grunze added 19 kills.

Mia Grunze finished with 19 digs. Ramczyk finished with 18 digs and Mariah Grunze added 16 digs.

Following the loss to Cedarburg, Ingish thanked the team’s four seniors – Mia Grunze, Ramczyk, Ashley Hancock and Kaitlyn Ripple – for their commitment to Waterford volleyball.

“Like all the players on this team, they’re genuinely great people, and they’ve been an honor to coach,” Ingish said. “All around, the team truly supported each other like family.

“I’ve heard teams say they want to be a family before, but these girls truly embraced that this year. They’re a special group.”

