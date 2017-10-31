The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has labeled a social media post threatening a shooting at Union Grove High School to be a hoax.

A 14-year-old girl, who is a student at the school, was questioned by investigators and allegedly admitted to altering an Instagram post showing a person wearing a clown mask to contain a statement that warns students not to attend school because there was going to be a shooting, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The girl was turned over to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

See the Nov. 3 edition of the Westine Report for a full story on the incident.

