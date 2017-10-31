Michael F. Zivkovich, 69, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Froedtert South in Kenosha.

He was born in Milwaukee on May 7, 1948, to Thomas and Marcella (nee Floryance) Zivkovich. He was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Following high school he proudly served his country, in the Army during the Vietnam War.

On Dec. 10, 1998, he married Lynn Marie Yanke. They made their home in Waterford. Mike worked independently as a truck/transport driver. He had previously worked for Briggs and Stratton for many years. He loved golfing, hunting and bowling and was a huge Packer fan.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lynn; mother, Marcella Leair; children, Deanna (Kai Andersen) Mueller and Christopher (Kathy) Lois; grandchildren, Brianna (Lee White) Mueller, Joshua Mueller, Trinity Andersen and Tabatha Andersen, and great granddaughter, Parley Rose White. He is further survived by his siblings, Carol (Dan) Merten, Gwen (John) Steger, Victor (Catherine) Zivkovich and Ellen (Gary) Punzel, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his faithful four legged companion, Renee. He was preceded in death by his father, and in-laws, Arthur and Virginia Yanke.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mike to ALS Foundation, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 or Frontotemporal Dementia research in care of BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Froedtert South for all they did for Mike.

Services for Mike will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

