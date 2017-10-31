Marilyn Hewitt, 87, of Burlington, passed away on Oct. 31, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born in Burlington on June 16, 1930, to Francis and Myrtle (Weiler) May. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee. On April 18, 1953, she married the love of her life, Charles Hewitt. He later died in 1998. Together they raised seven children in a crazy but happy household.

Marilyn worked many years in the health care profession, as a surgical nurse, patient consultant, and home health care nurse. Somehow she found time in her busy schedule to be a Den Mother for the St. Charles Cub Scouts, and also helped create the Meals on Wheels program in Burlington.

No one enjoyed a good practical joke as much as Marilyn. Next to Christmas, April Fools’ Day was her favorite day of the year; just ask Jim Weis who was once hauled away in a strait jacket on that date. Marilyn was a remarkable game player and loved every card and board game known to mankind. Who else in their mid-eighties would set an alarm for 5 a.m. so she could shower and meet a friend for three games of King’s Corners before breakfast was served at Waterford Senior Living, where she was also involved in several card playing groups. She taught all her children to play cribbage and various other games, and was involved in many card clubs throughout her life. As a socialite, she loved her “Nursing Club” and “Hen Club”. She also enjoyed birds, especially owls, and had an interesting collection of birdhouses.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Lyman of Wind Lake, Richard (Cindi) Hewitt of Caledonia, Thomas (Victoria) Hewitt of Anaheim, Calif., Mike (Karin Nigg) Hewitt of Wausau, Mary (Scott) Miles of Salem and Diane Zimmerman of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Arinne, Justin, Marcus, Joseph, Mathew, Jeffery, Melissa, Megan, Kendra, Caleb, Rhiannon, Madison, Tyler, Connor, Tegan, Makana, Mikelle, Chas, Callahan, Elliott, Emily, Georjeanne, Dakota, Helen, Eleanor and Jarod; great grandchildren, Nathanial, Harper, Adrianne, August, Greta, Aveah, Kaleigh, Payton and Gage; a sister, Jeanne Epping of Waunakee; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth (K.C.) Hewitt, and a brother, James May.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at St. Charles Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 6 p.m. followed by dinner in Andre Hall at St. Charles.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

