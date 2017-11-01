The Burlington High School girls volleyball team is headed to state (again!) and independent social service agency Love Inc. is beginning the transition to a new facility on Milwaukee Avenue in Burlington.

These are just two the stories readers will find in Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s SP:

• A murder trial in Walworth County — featuring a defendant and victim with ties to Burlington — hinges on accusations of child porn and a claim of self defense.

• The Burlington Area School District’s equalized property tax rate is down 18 cents from last year. So does that mean your school taxes will go down? That depends.

• The City of Burlington’s new Department of Public Works director is on the job and glad to be working in his home state again.

• Burlington’s Waller Elementary School is the first on the west end of Racine County to participate in the United Way of Racine County’s one-to-one tutoring program for young readers.

• Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk has some high praise for the girls volleyball teams at Burlington and Catholic Central high schools as well as the Demons varsity football team in this week’s Sports Check column.

Pick up a copy of this week’s edition on newsstands throughout the Burlington area or click here to subscribe and never miss and issue.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments