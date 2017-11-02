Eleanor Jane Uebele, age 94, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

Eleanor was born in Kansasville on Aug. 20, 1923, to Roy and Gladys (nee Squire) Uebele. She lived on the farm her entire life until health reasons required her to move to Union Grove. She attended Sunnyside Grade School and was a graduate of Rochester Ag School. Eleanor raised sheep and was an avid gardener with her raspberry patch for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and collected American memorabilia. Eleanor was a lifelong member of English Settlement Church.

Eleanor is survived by many cousins, neighbors and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a younger brother, George Ray Uebele.

Visitation will be held at English Settlement Church on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, from 1 to 2 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Eagle Creek Religious Society Cemetery following services.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to English Settlement Church.

Eleanor’s cousins extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for their comforting care of Eleanor.

Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visitwww.mealyfuneralhome.com

